Matt Alderson

Undead Revolution

Matt Alderson
Matt Alderson
  • Save
Undead Revolution grunge blood blood splater concrete dirty facebook facebook timeline
Download color palette

Part of a Facebook Timeline cover I designed for a friends xbox live gaming clan. the theme was zombies.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Matt Alderson
Matt Alderson

More by Matt Alderson

View profile
    • Like