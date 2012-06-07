shawnmurdock

Parentlink Diagram

shawnmurdock
shawnmurdock
  • Save
Parentlink Diagram parentlink infographic icon illustration
Download color palette

An illustration I created to show how the overlapping of family and school creates a cooperative learning environment. That in turn benefits the student and enriches the life of both the teacher and student.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
shawnmurdock
shawnmurdock

More by shawnmurdock

View profile
    • Like