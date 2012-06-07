shawnmurdock

Parentlink Diagram

shawnmurdock
shawnmurdock
  • Save
Parentlink Diagram illustration chart infographic education outlined icons
Download color palette

An illustration I created to show how an educational based app is used to create interaction between the school, family, and public. You can check it out at http://www.parentlink.net/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
shawnmurdock
shawnmurdock

More by shawnmurdock

View profile
    • Like