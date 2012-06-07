Kaloian Toshev

Octa Light® Logo and Identity

Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev
  • Save
Octa Light® Logo and Identity octa light rizn led simple mozak
Download color palette

Rejected logo variant for a company in the field of LED lightning. Done with www.rizn.info

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev

More by Kaloian Toshev

View profile
    • Like