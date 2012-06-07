MisterCreativ™

Cup

MisterCreativ™
MisterCreativ™
  • Save
Cup cup tea coffee coder evening white red grey ui design user interface design website design web design web designing icon icon designing 3d logo
Download color palette

Logo Idea for a Coders evening, where so many coders will meet and have evening snacks, tea and coffee and share there experiences & latest updates on coding.

Appreciated in:
1. http://www.designtickle.com/2012/07/appreciation-artwork-coffee-lovers/
2. http://www.designbolts.com/2013/09/17/a-showcase-of-depth-in-logo-design/
3. http://designyoutrust.com/2013/09/30-amazing-3d-logo-designs-for-inspiration/

MisterCreativ™
MisterCreativ™

More by MisterCreativ™

View profile
    • Like