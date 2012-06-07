Henry Daubrez

Henry Daubrez
Henry Daubrez
Babel The King babel epic ipad app
Part of Babel's upcoming website : http://babeltheking.com/.
Babel is an iPad app for Children entirely created by epic.net.
Edit : NOW AVAILABLE IN THE APPSTORE
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/babel-king-epic-animated-storybook/id532494653?ls=1&mt=8

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
