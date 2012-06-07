Greg Christman

K & J - Save The Date

Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Hire Me
  • Save
K & J - Save The Date design illustration type typography wedding save the date
Download color palette

WIP custom type for a friends wedding.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Greg Christman

View profile
    • Like