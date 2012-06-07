Brian C. Allen

CG final logomark

Brian C. Allen
Brian C. Allen
  • Save
CG final logomark logo letterforms stamp
Download color palette

This is the final logo for my photographer pal Clark Griffiths.
http://clarkgriffiths.com/

Our aim was to create a mark that felt imperfect/handmade/sturdy, while including both the C and G letterforms.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Brian C. Allen
Brian C. Allen

More by Brian C. Allen

View profile
    • Like