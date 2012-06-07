Stephen Dyson

Final Version of Euro 2012 Wall Chart

Stephen Dyson
Stephen Dyson
  • Save
Final Version of Euro 2012 Wall Chart football design score wall chart euro 2012 soccer
Download color palette

The finished version of the Euro 2012 Wall Chart with SDX Creative branding, also completed one with HMG Paints branding on.
This version can be downloaded from my site at: goo.gl/hKBhL

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Stephen Dyson
Stephen Dyson

More by Stephen Dyson

View profile
    • Like