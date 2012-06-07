JARED CLARK

Stray Dog County 2

JARED CLARK
JARED CLARK
Hire Me
  • Save
Stray Dog County 2 typography type yellow green lines dog comic graphic novel cover
Download color palette

Cover type for a graphic novel co-written by Brandon Clarke and his brother Cameron (My cousins).

56af70545638b52c68fbcfce8c762e38
Rebound of
stray dog county
By JARED CLARK
View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
JARED CLARK
JARED CLARK
Clever introduction.
Hire Me

More by JARED CLARK

View profile
    • Like