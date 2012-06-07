Martin Burdon

Square or Circle?

Square or circle buttons?

Unsure whether to go with the square to keep in with the title or switch it around a little and use circle to differentiate the button from the title.

The real project extends the width of the page and navigates thumbnails of projects.

