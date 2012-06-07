AG Fabrega

Weapons of Mass Creation, Biz Cards

AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
  • Save
Weapons of Mass Creation, Biz Cards wmcfest business card hand-painted weapons of mass creation
Download color palette

Heading off to the Weapons of Mass Creation fest this weekend. No time to run biz cards so I painted some up. Full size here: http://agfabrega.tumblr.com/

Should be a good time; who else is going?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by AG Fabrega

View profile
    • Like