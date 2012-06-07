Sergey Shapiro

Teelocker

Teelocker lettering calligraphy t-shirt tee hand-writing hand-drawing custom
Finalized another lettering for "Teelocker", Hong Kong. Will be used for printing on men's t-shirts

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
