Christian Schupp Aro

Tough Enough

Christian Schupp Aro
Christian Schupp Aro
  • Save
Tough Enough berlin logo vector sport bear
Download color palette

logo for the "tough enough?" sports team

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Christian Schupp Aro
Christian Schupp Aro
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Christian Schupp Aro

View profile
    • Like