Glammer iOS icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was playin around the other day with some photo filter combinations minding my own business when I stumbled upon what looked exactly like a recreation of those MiniMall glamour shots photos from the 80s, you know, the been-in-a-chlorine-pool-all-day look? Well, I liked it so I took it and turned it into an iphone app and this is the icon fer it. I was going for the fake gold/brass camera look obviously. Classy, yet cheap. This is v1 of the app so there are some enhancements I'd like to make to the actual interface, but it works for now and that's what's important http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/glammer/id531359209