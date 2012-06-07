Glammer iOS icon

I was playin around the other day with some photo filter combinations minding my own business when I stumbled upon what looked exactly like a recreation of those MiniMall glamour shots photos from the 80s, you know, the been-in-a-chlorine-pool-all-day look? Well, I liked it so I took it and turned it into an iphone app and this is the icon fer it. I was going for the fake gold/brass camera look obviously. Classy, yet cheap. This is v1 of the app so there are some enhancements I'd like to make to the actual interface, but it works for now and that's what's important http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/glammer/id531359209