Added a beat up beta tag

I wanted to create an image for a blog article I wrote asking people to sign up as beta testers, so over lunch I modified the logo to include a beat up beta tag. For kicks I took screenshots at different steps so I could describe the process.
Left > right:
- I created a basic tag shape and rotated it.
- I dropped the "BETA" text on to the tag, applied some 'Noise' and added a 'Drop shadow' effect.
- I used 'Puppet warp' to give the tag a crumpled look.
- I added some lighting using a brush and a layer set to 'Overlay'.
- To finish I added the string by creating a path, 'Stroking it' (erm...), and again using 'Drop shadow' and lighting with an 'Overlay' layer.