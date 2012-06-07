Ant Blackshaw

Added a beat up beta tag

Ant Blackshaw
Ant Blackshaw
  • Save
Added a beat up beta tag beta tag logo
Download color palette

I wanted to create an image for a blog article I wrote asking people to sign up as beta testers, so over lunch I modified the logo to include a beat up beta tag. For kicks I took screenshots at different steps so I could describe the process.

Left > right:

- I created a basic tag shape and rotated it.
- I dropped the "BETA" text on to the tag, applied some 'Noise' and added a 'Drop shadow' effect.
- I used 'Puppet warp' to give the tag a crumpled look.
- I added some lighting using a brush and a layer set to 'Overlay'.
- To finish I added the string by creating a path, 'Stroking it' (erm...), and again using 'Drop shadow' and lighting with an 'Overlay' layer.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Ant Blackshaw
Ant Blackshaw

More by Ant Blackshaw

View profile
    • Like