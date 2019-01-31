Round Enamel Pin Mockups Set

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
• Square Enamel Pin Mockups Set
Product includes:
• psd with isolated enamel pin front and back side (top view, side view and stack);
• 16 light and dark background textures;
• psd with person witn enamel pin (front view, side view);
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• pin color and design;
• pin lighting;
• pin texture;
• pin shadow;
• button color;
• embossing design;
• embossing color;
• person lighting;
• background color, design and side light;