Petr Václavek

Vector parquet texture

Petr Václavek
Petr Václavek
  • Save
Vector parquet texture vector parqued texture pattern wooden
Download color palette

Full vector (without any bitmap) wooden parquet pattern

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Petr Václavek
Petr Václavek

More by Petr Václavek

View profile
    • Like