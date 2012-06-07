Seth Akkerman

Labs Updated (Now with more smoothness)

I updated some of the jQuery functions for my Lab page. Next up is adding some experiments I have been working on. Check it out for yourself at: http://www.pseudosuede.com/labs.html

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
