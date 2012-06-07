Mirco Moretti

Cobra Fireworks

A shot for an upcoming website project of a fireworks manufacturer. Here's the headline for the featured area in homepage.

The intent is to recreate an graphite effect resembling gunpowder.
What do you think… in your opinion is the "cobra" word too dark?

