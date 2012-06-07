Peter Mintchev

moving backgrounds

moving backgrounds ui web design
Using javaScript to play with the idea of moving backgrounds. Useless but fun. Here you can see the action: http://www.proektdesigns.com/the_good_site/index.html

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
