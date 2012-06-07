Groups & Layers Organization in Photoshop

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Just a twist of my PS workflow. That's the way I'm organizing things for complex PSDs right now.
x marks all "sticky" layer groups, bullets all different pages/views.
Easier for my eyes to scan than using label colours, which become a mess when you start duplicating and moving layers around. Also easier to deal with layer comps.