Groups & Layers Organization in Photoshop

Groups & Layers Organization in Photoshop
Just a twist of my PS workflow. That's the way I'm organizing things for complex PSDs right now.

x marks all "sticky" layer groups, bullets all different pages/views.

Easier for my eyes to scan than using label colours, which become a mess when you start duplicating and moving layers around. Also easier to deal with layer comps.

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
