I wasn't too bothered about the new Twitter logo, so had a quick go at doing my own.
I originally had the beak coming to a single point, which looked nicer but wasn't 'tweeting'. The wings might benefit from being feathered... maybe at a later date.

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
