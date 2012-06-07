Sergey Shapiro

Teelocker

Teelocker t-shirt lettering tee shirt calligraphy custom hand-written hand-drawn
Finalized the lettering for "Teelocker", Hong Kong.
Will be used for printing on women's t-shirts.

Goodbuy my lovely "S", will miss you so much:)

