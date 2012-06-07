Sven Stumm

Socialize, Socialize

Sven Stumm
Sven Stumm
  • Save
Socialize, Socialize social icons twitter dribbble vimeo skype round socialize buttons
Download color palette

some social buttons, including the brand new twitter logo

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Sven Stumm
Sven Stumm

More by Sven Stumm

View profile
    • Like