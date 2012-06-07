Sébastien Desbenoit

Christian event logo

Sébastien Desbenoit
Sébastien Desbenoit
  • Save
Christian event logo logo logotype religious
Download color palette

A logo as a synthesis.
Designed for the closing event of a three years reflexion in the Lyon diocese.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Sébastien Desbenoit
Sébastien Desbenoit

More by Sébastien Desbenoit

View profile
    • Like