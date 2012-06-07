Josua

Buy Button buy button buy amount ui amount selector
I love your dynamic shape, inspires me.
This one easier to click, few pixels up, few pixels down.
Grouped, bold color.

Download the PSD for Free: http://cl.ly/HF6Y

Yin yang button
Rebound of
Yin Yang Button
By Chris Allen
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
