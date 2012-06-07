Woodstock PSD Flyer Templates Vol-1

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Link:http://graphicriver.net/item/woodstock-psd-flyer-templates-vol1/2459415
Awesome Concert flyers to promote your concert or club events. The flyer looks stunning and sure to arouse interest to your events or concerts
The flyer is completely editable making it easy for you to customize to suit your event's needs.
Present your flyers the way they should. Your event can’t go wrong if you promote it with this flyer.
Features:
5x8 inches
Print Ready - CMYK @ 300 dpi with 0.25” bleed
100% Editable
Photo Option with Effect + editable photo effect layers
Options to change colors
Organized Layers
Attractive Design with a unique layout
Well Documented Friendly Help File