Woodstock PSD Flyer Templates Vol-1

Woodstock PSD Flyer Templates Vol-1
Download Link:http://graphicriver.net/item/woodstock-psd-flyer-templates-vol1/2459415

Awesome Concert flyers to promote your concert or club events. The flyer looks stunning and sure to arouse interest to your events or concerts
The flyer is completely editable making it easy for you to customize to suit your event's needs.

Present your flyers the way they should. Your event can’t go wrong if you promote it with this flyer.

Features:
5x8 inches
Print Ready - CMYK @ 300 dpi with 0.25” bleed
100% Editable
Photo Option with Effect + editable photo effect layers
Options to change colors
Organized Layers
Attractive Design with a unique layout
Well Documented Friendly Help File

