New Permalink View for Beautiful Web

Just added this small box with meta informations to permalink pages on my blog Beautiful Web. Also improved the buttons a bit, they now have a soft

glare - all done with CSS gradients.

Check it out.

PS: As you may have noticed I decided alway to use the infinitive when I tag something. I really hate it if I can't find something because of some people tagged it with 'button' and other with 'buttons'. I don't know if you also see a problem here but I do. Hope you also make this decision, everything would be much easier.