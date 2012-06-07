Luis

New Permalink View for Beautiful Web

Luis
Luis
  • Save
New Permalink View for Beautiful Web beautiful web meta dark css gradient glare button blog
Download color palette

Just added this small box with meta informations to permalink pages on my blog Beautiful Web. Also improved the buttons a bit, they now have a soft
glare - all done with CSS gradients.

Check it out.

PS: As you may have noticed I decided alway to use the infinitive when I tag something. I really hate it if I can't find something because of some people tagged it with 'button' and other with 'buttons'. I don't know if you also see a problem here but I do. Hope you also make this decision, everything would be much easier.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Luis
Luis

More by Luis

View profile
    • Like