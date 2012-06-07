New Permalink View for Beautiful Web

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Just added this small box with meta informations to permalink pages on my blog Beautiful Web. Also improved the buttons a bit, they now have a soft
glare - all done with CSS gradients.
Check it out.
PS: As you may have noticed I decided alway to use the infinitive when I tag something. I really hate it if I can't find something because of some people tagged it with 'button' and other with 'buttons'. I don't know if you also see a problem here but I do. Hope you also make this decision, everything would be much easier.