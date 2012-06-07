Charles Santoso

Run!

Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso
  • Save
Run! charles santoso digital sketch character
Download color palette

Something a little bit different today :) Hope you enjoy.

You can view the full image here: http://charlessantoso.tumblr.com/post/24535808789/run-zombieman-run-run-something-a-bit

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso

More by Charles Santoso

View profile
    • Like