Julia Khusainova

Messages Area

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova
  • Save
Messages Area notice bar user pic inbox message data table widget list delete new settings grey blue icon subtle texture light white
Download color palette

Main navigation bar and quick access to inbox for Social project I'm working on for some time now. It's huge!

I wanted something different for the colors - it's a lot of blue, orange and grey out there. So the top bar color was selected after brainstorming with the client and browsing tons of colors and a couple of sleepless nights.

Comments are appreciated!

Follow me on that weird Twitter thing

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova

More by Julia Khusainova

View profile
    • Like