Сeltic costume illustration for musicians site

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Musical duet «Shannon» performs Irish and Scottish folk music. «Shannon» often tours (acts as at private events, and the city's celebrations in Russia and other countries). The band already has its fans and those who wish to hear their performance. It's unimaginable without having a web site. Vivid design with thematic illustrations of the elements of the Scottish ornamentation was developed for it. You can find out information about music and tour of the group.
Project in our blog:
http://en-estivastudio.livejournal.com/11803.html
Check another one:
http://dribbble.com/shots/588852-Bagpipe-illustration-for-musicians-site