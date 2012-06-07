Сeltic costume illustration for musicians site

Musical duet «Shannon» performs Irish and Scottish folk music. «Shannon» often tours (acts as at private events, and the city's celebrations in Russia and other countries). The band already has its fans and those who wish to hear their performance. It's unimaginable without having a web site. Vivid design with thematic illustrations of the elements of the Scottish ornamentation was developed for it. You can find out information about music and tour of the group.

Project in our blog:

http://en-estivastudio.livejournal.com/11803.html

Check another one:

http://dribbble.com/shots/588852-Bagpipe-illustration-for-musicians-site