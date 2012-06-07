Dimitar Stefanov

Modified Pictograms

Dimitar Stefanov
Dimitar Stefanov
  • Save
Modified Pictograms black blue pictogram icon disability elevator bathroom stairs digital signage application buttons
Download color palette

Quite commonly used pictograms in airports and stations. I have modified them slightly for digital signage application.

Dimitar Stefanov
Dimitar Stefanov

More by Dimitar Stefanov

View profile
    • Like