Sushi Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ikigai is a buffet restaurant of Japanese sushi and food, our design proposal focuses on communicating a Japanese, fresh and food franchise. We develop a simple logo based on the most important ingredient of sushi, rice.
Visit Fórmula Creativa