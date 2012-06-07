Máximo Gavete

New twitter logo with hair

Máximo Gavete
Máximo Gavete
  • Save
New twitter logo with hair twitter bird blue new twitter larry
Download color palette

I miss Larry's hair. You guys don't?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Máximo Gavete
Máximo Gavete

More by Máximo Gavete

View profile
    • Like