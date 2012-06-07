Ari Krzyzek

You're Invited!

You're Invited! dribbble invite invitation
You're cordially invited!
Get your best work up and let me take a peek.

Your todo list:
1. Tweet (@chykalophia) or email me (dribbble@chykalophia.com) your 5 best works,
2. Drop 2-3 lines of why being in Dribbble is crucial for you as designer.

RSVP by 18th June 2012. Winner will be announced on the evening of the same day.

Good luck!

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
    • Like