KB Monogram

KB Monogram monogram kb letters k b logo logotype
unused monogram for a client with initials KB.

my first dribbble - thank you to richiec (http://dribbble.com/richiec) for sending me an invite. many thanks.

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
