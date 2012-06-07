Jane Tribe

Castrol & ARU Advertisment

castrol aru sponsorship print design ad
my first shot - creative concept & execution for Castrol's sponsorship of the Australian Rugby Union (ARU). (Thanks to Adam for the invite too!)

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
