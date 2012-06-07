Bobby Haiqalsyah

I'm Too Pro

Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah
  • Save
I'm Too Pro bobsta14 typography lettering too pro
Download color palette

progress shot.. Still undecided whether the colors fit with everything and what to do with the background

Eca1b0e2e305d20dc18f7e8722fff2e3
Rebound of
Too Pro
By Bobby Haiqalsyah
View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah

More by Bobby Haiqalsyah

View profile
    • Like