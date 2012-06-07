Andrew Le

Put a Bird on It

Put a Bird on It logo bird dove ash and feather
Logo for a friend's band. Changed to use a continuous line. Close to being done.

Rebound of
Put a Bird on It
By Andrew Le
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
