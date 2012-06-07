Josh Mishell

A look at MapQuest - Infographic (top)

infographic illustration typography information design
The top of the MapQuest infographic. I worked with the MapQuest marketing team to develop the content & design. It was interesting working with them in a creative capacity.

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
