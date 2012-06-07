Josh Mishell

Detail, A look at MapQuest - Infographic (New York)

Detail, A look at MapQuest - Infographic (New York)
One of the six location-specific illustrations I developed for MapQuest as part of a larger infographic. I was responsible for much of the rest of the infographic, as well. I like the typographic treatment on this one the most.

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
