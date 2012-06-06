Josh Mishell

Branding - Rackhouse Pub

Branding - Rackhouse Pub branding illustration restaurant bar vintage
Branding for the Rackhouse Pub, nestled in the bosom of Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey distillery in Denver. We wanted to reflect the Rackhouse's unique location inside the first craft distillery in Colorado. I love the vintage style to the branding, and also the repetitive barrels.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
