Ok, I know it's nothing great but I just liked it. It's not perfect and if you want, then I can vector it for you. This shit is hard.

Ar sample spreads
Rebound of
Ambigrams Revealed Sample Spreads
By Nikita Prokhorov
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
