Mobile Sign In

Just playing around with a Sign In page for an app. In this concept, the user is recognized, but needs to re-enter their password to gain access to the app.
I need to figure out how to take nice pictures of the entire screen... any suggestions? I'm using my D90 with 35mm lens at f/3.2.