kirk visola

LC

kirk visola
kirk visola
Hire Me
  • Save
LC
Download color palette

My niece asked me to do something for her hubby, "L.C." These are a couple of options that I came up with. I have been loving the hand done type as of late.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
kirk visola
kirk visola
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by kirk visola

View profile
    • Like