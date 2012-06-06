Andrew Leesman

FilmNotice Logo Concept 1

Andrew Leesman
Andrew Leesman
  • Save
FilmNotice Logo Concept 1 logo film film reel reel lettering typography identity sans serif
Download color palette

This is the first basic concept of a logo for FilmNotice, a new website that will have movie critiques.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Andrew Leesman
Andrew Leesman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrew Leesman

View profile
    • Like