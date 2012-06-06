Mitch Nied

Music/iTunes Icon music note glyph ios iphone theme white purple sexy
Hey everybody! i'm back!,
After about 3 months of no designing at all, i finally whipped open photoshop and cooked up these little gems! First time i have created a note completely from scratch!
What do you think?

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
