Illustrator CS6 Icon

Illustrator CS6 Icon cs6 replacement icon adobe illustrator
I really loved Fred Yates' take on an alternative Photoshop CS6 Icon, and felt like seeing something similar for Illustrator.

Rebound of
Photoshop CS6 Icon
By Fred Yates
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
