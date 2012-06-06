Tiffany Smith

Rejected Logos 1

Rejected Logos 1 logo insurance reject
Just a couple of rejected logos I thought were pretty nice. Sometimes, it happens. I'd have enjoyed polishing one of these up if I had a chance.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
